

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person was treated for injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's south-end.

Ottawa Fire says the occupant of the home at 2874 Longfields Drive flagged down a passerby to report a fire in the attached garage around 10 p.m. .

Firefighters discovered the fire was located in a mattress in the garage and quickly extinguished it.

Paramedics treated the occupant of the home for undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.