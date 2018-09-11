Mattress fire at south-end home
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:54AM EDT
One person was treated for injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's south-end.
Ottawa Fire says the occupant of the home at 2874 Longfields Drive flagged down a passerby to report a fire in the attached garage around 10 p.m. .
Firefighters discovered the fire was located in a mattress in the garage and quickly extinguished it.
Paramedics treated the occupant of the home for undisclosed injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.