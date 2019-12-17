OTTAWA - The City of Ottawa’s Environment Committee has unanimously carried a motion for a draft climate change master plan.

The plan would see the city set its own emissions targets of a 30% reduction in 2025, a 50% reduction in 2030, and a 100% reduction by 2040.

Residents and businesses would follow suit with a 100% emissions reduction by 2050.

As part of the plan, city staff would also provide annual updates on how the city is reaching its emissions targets.

The plan would also see the city set priorities like setting carbon budgets for city department, developing a climate resiliency strategy, and applying a “climate lens” to asset management and capital projects.

According to the city, emissions have been decreased in the capital by 14% between 2012 and 2018. The city also says its corporate emissions, which account 5% of Ottawa’s total emissions, decreased by 36%.

City council declared a climate emergency back in April. The plan will be brought to city council on January 29th 2020.