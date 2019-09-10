A seventh retail cannabis store may be headed to the heart of the Byward Market.

The owners of Hobo Recreational Cannabis say they have entered into an agreement with another company that has won a spot in the second lottery to operate a cannabis store.

Hobo says the planned store would be large at more than 5000 square feet with multiple levels. The proposed location is 121 Clarence Street.

Hobo says they have exceeded sales expectations at their Bank Street location, announcing last week that sales had surpassed more than $8 million dollars since April. The company calls the Bank Street location Ontario’s top performing store.