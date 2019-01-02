

A massive fire at a lumber yard in Pembroke has knocked the power out to most of the city.

The fire is burning at International Lumber on Boundary Rd. It apparently started around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Star 96.7's Tony Grace was told that there's a hydro feeder line near the fire and that's to blame for the power being out to most of the city.

BREAKING: fire continues to burn at International Lumber on Boundary Rd. in Pembroke. I’m told there’s a hydro feeder line along here and that’s likely why power is out across Pembroke. pic.twitter.com/XefmhZ4Mpp — Tony Grace (@tonygracectv) January 3, 2019

A major structure fire has damaged the Hydro One supply line coming into Pembroke. Crews are dispatched and awaiting safe entry to the property to begin repairs. There is currently no ETR at this time. — Ottawa River Power (@ORPowerCorp) January 3, 2019

No word on any injuries.

More to come...