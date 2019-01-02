A massive fire at a lumber yard in Pembroke has knocked the power out to most of the city.

The fire is burning at International Lumber on Boundary Rd. It apparently started around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Star 96.7's Tony Grace was told that there's a hydro feeder line near the fire and that's to blame for the power being out to most of the city.

No word on any injuries.

