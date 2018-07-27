Massive fire in Cornwall guts at least four buildings, one destroyed
Flames re-ignite at an apartment building in Cornwall Thursday night, part of a massive fire that ripped through at least four buildings. (CTV Ottawa/Mike Mersereau, July 26, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:41AM EDT
A massive fire in Cornwall caused extensive damage to at least four buildings, including a furniture store. One of the buildings has been destroyed.
Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Montreal Rd. just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night. The fire started in an apartment building, before witnesses say it spread to the Poirier Furniture store and at least two other buildings. A witness tells CTV News that one of the buildings collapsed.
There are no reports of injuries. Firefighters remained at the scene overnight Thursday to deal with flare ups.
Roads in the Montreal Rd. and Alice St. area are expected to remain in place on Friday. There's no damage estimate at this point. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Shout out to Cornwall Fire tonight, big battle by the river. I think we may have to say goodbye to Poirier Furniture. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/TNzgySDqD5— Ashley March (@MarchHockey) July 26, 2018
Just when you thought it was over....it keeps going. Caught a building behind. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/aQvBYrN2qM— Ashley March (@MarchHockey) July 27, 2018
Huge #fire going on in #Cornwall right now! Pretty scary, hope everyone is okay. @SeawayNews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/12bqfzUOb2— The Love Hawk (@TheLoveHawk) July 26, 2018
@ctvottawa major fire in Cornwall , this apartment building and Poirier Furniture, and possibly others near it about one and a half hours ago. You can see more on city of Cornwall page on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/zk7nv5Jpum— DK (@DK86048747) July 27, 2018