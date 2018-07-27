

A massive fire in Cornwall caused extensive damage to at least four buildings, including a furniture store. One of the buildings has been destroyed.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Montreal Rd. just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night. The fire started in an apartment building, before witnesses say it spread to the Poirier Furniture store and at least two other buildings. A witness tells CTV News that one of the buildings collapsed.

There are no reports of injuries. Firefighters remained at the scene overnight Thursday to deal with flare ups.

Roads in the Montreal Rd. and Alice St. area are expected to remain in place on Friday. There's no damage estimate at this point. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shout out to Cornwall Fire tonight, big battle by the river. I think we may have to say goodbye to Poirier Furniture. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/TNzgySDqD5 — Ashley March (@MarchHockey) July 26, 2018

Just when you thought it was over....it keeps going. Caught a building behind. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/aQvBYrN2qM — Ashley March (@MarchHockey) July 27, 2018