KINGSTON, ONT. -- The Kingston area's public and Catholic school boards have both moved to make masks mandatory for all students in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic Board (ALCDSB) approved the measure at a Special Board meeting on Thursday night, saying masks will be mandatory for students on buses and in school.

The Limestone District School Board (LDSB) approved the same measure at their own board meeting on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education had previously announced masks would be mandatory on children in Grades 4 to 12.

Both boards say there will be no disciplinary action for young students who cannot wear a mask and exemptions will be made for medical and religious reasons.

Officials also say face shields will be provided as alternatives for children who cannot wear masks.

In a letter to parents Friday afternoon, David DeSantis, the ALCDSB director of education, says the motion was made to further provide as a safety measure under COVID-19.

"Please note that we recognize this may be difficult for our youngest learners and our focus will be on education around masks," read the statement. "Our staff will work to explore alternatives for some students."