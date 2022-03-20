Masks no longer mandatory indoors and council meets in person for first time in two years: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Face masks seem to be emerging as an important accessory to any outfit as Canadians start to settle into ‘the new normal.’ Face masks seem to be emerging as an important accessory to any outfit as Canadians start to settle into ‘the new normal.’

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.

A man walks next to an apartment building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina