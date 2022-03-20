Masks no longer mandatory indoors and council meets in person for first time in two years: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
Masks are no longer mandatory in most indoor settings in Ottawa and council meets in person for the first time in two years.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
ONTARIO LIFTS MASK MANDATES
Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in Ottawa and across Ontario on Monday.
The Ontario government is lifting the mandatory masking requirements for most indoor settings as part of the phasing out of COVID-19 restrictions. As of Monday, masks will not be mandatory in these places:
- Elementary and secondary schools
- Bars and restaurants
- Grocery stores, stores and malls
- Banks
- Gyms
- Movie theatres
- Pharmacies
- Convenience stores
Masks will still be mandatory at:
- OC Transpo buses, O-Train vehicles and all transit stations
- Hospitals
- Medical clinics
- Long-term care homes
- Congregate care settings, such as shelters and jails
- The University of Ottawa, Carleton University and Algonquin College
Students and teachers will also return to Ottawa schools following March Break with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.
Masks are no longer mandatory in schools and classrooms, and cohorting will no be longer required in schools.
School boards say all students and staff must undergo daily screening before going to school.
FIRST IN-PERSON COUNCIL MEETING IN TWO YEARS
Councillors will return to Ottawa City Hall for the first time in two years this week.
The city of Ottawa says Wednesday's Council meeting will accommodate in-person participation for councillors at Andrew Haydon Hall, along with the Zoom option.
Councillors have been meeting on Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, with Mayor Jim Watson and a few staff members in the council chambers.
The planning committee meeting scheduled for Thursday will be held over Zoom.
TAX RELIEF FOR BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY THE FREEDOM CONVOY
Council will vote this week on a plan to defer property tax payments for business owners who were affected by the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Staff propose allowing business owners within a specified area to defer their interim tax bill and final property tax bill until Sept. 15.
In order to quality for the property tax deferral, the city says a property owner must:
- Own a retail or commercial property within the identified geographical area.
- Have been affected financially due to the 2022 convoy occupation and provide proof of hardship
- Make an application for the deferral before April 22, 2022
- Have all property taxes for 2021 and prior years paid up to date by the interim tax date of March 17, 2022
- Commit to passing on the tax deferral to the tenants
The federal and Ontario governments have announced funding programs to support businesses affected by the convoy. Eligible businesses are eligible for a non-repayable contribution of up to $15,000.
Day 10 of the Freedom Convoy demonstration in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
SUPPORT FOR BILL 21 CHALLENGE
Council will vote on a proposal to provide $100,000 to the legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21
Coun. Diane Deans has tabled a motion calling on the city to join Brampton in supporting the constitutional challenge by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the World Sikh Organization and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
In 2020, Council passed a motion to officially oppose Quebec's Bill 21, which prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by certain government employees deemed to be in positions of authority while at work.
NHL TRADE DEADLINE
All eyes will be on Canadian Tire Centre for potential changes to the Ottawa Senators line-up ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Monday.
Senators forward Nick Paul is number 11 on the TSN NHL Trade Bait Board. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and has not signed a contract extension with the club.
Forward Curtis Sanford is 26th on the TSN NHL Trade Bait Board.
TSN and TSN 1200 will have full coverage of the NHL trade deadline on Monday.
The Ottawa Senators unveiled a new primary logo on Friday, a modified original "2D" logo. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Senators)
EVENTS HAPPENING THIS WEEK
Tuesday
Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)
Wednesday
Ottawa Council meeting – 10 a.m.
Thursday
Ottawa planning committee meeting 9:30 a.m.
The Ottawa Home and Garden Show begins at the EY Centre
Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)
Friday
Ottawa 67's host Peterborough. 7 p.m. at TD Place
Saturday
Ottawa Senators host Florida Panthers – 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre (TSN 1200)
