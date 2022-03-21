Masks no longer mandatory in many Ottawa indoor settings

Fewer COVID-19 restrictions will lead to more transmission, new variants: experts

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.

Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day

The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.

