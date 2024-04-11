Masks no longer mandatory at Pembroke Regional Hospital

While masks are no longer mandatory inside Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH), patients are still encouraged to use them, according to the health facility.

PRH said on Thursday in a news release the new announcement comes in alignment with other acute care organizations in eastern Ontario, such as hospitals in the Ottawa and Renfrew County areas.

“The decision to change our policy was based on the continued stabilization of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses within the hospital and the broader community,” said PRH president and CEO, Sabine Mersmann.

“Given the importance we place on protecting our patients whose medical conditions leave them more vulnerable to infection, this decision was not made lightly, but it aligns with the practice of other hospitals in our region and what others across the province are doing based on the current situation. Going forward, virus transmission will be monitored and we, like others, will make adjustments to our policy as required.”

Though masks are no longer mandatory, patients can still wear them and ask the medical staff to also wear them if they do not feel comfortable, said the hospital. It notes that masks will be readily available at all hospital entrances and departments.

PRH adds that all patients and visitors who are feeling unwell are still required to wear masks.

In the event of a respiratory illness outbreak, the hospital says masking will be reinstated for the duration of the outbreak.