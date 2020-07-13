GATINEAU, QC -- Face masks are now required on public transit in Gatineau.

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) says there will be a two-week grace period to allow riders to get ready, with masks becoming officially mandatory as of July 27, according to STO's website.

The Quebec government mandated masks on all public transit in the province as of July 13. Riders age 12 and up will be required to wear masks, unless they are medically exempt.

The STO did not say on its website how the order would be enforced. Spokesperson Alexandre Meloche Dorris told CTV News in an email that they're waiting for more information from the Quebec government.

"We remain in discussions with the government, and will ensure that our clients and colleagues are informed of the details," Meloche Dorris said.

Masks became mandatory on OC Transpo on June 15, but the transit service does not deny boarding to anyone without a mask.

Masks becoming required on public transit in Gatineau comes the same day Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce that masks will be mandatory inside all enclosed public spaces in the province starting on Saturday.