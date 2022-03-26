Mask mandates end in Ontario and Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera issues 16,700 tickets: Top five stories this week

Masks are no longer mandatory in most indoor settings in Ottawa, including at Headquarters in Ottawa. (Natalie Van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Masks are no longer mandatory in most indoor settings in Ottawa, including at Headquarters in Ottawa. (Natalie Van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina