

CTV Ottawa





On Thursday, Canopy Growth announced Martha Stewart has joined the company in an advisory role for a new line of product.

The company says it will be leaning on Martha’s knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids in relation to both humans and animals.

Canopy Growth says it has several clinical trials underway in developing producs specific to hemp-derived CBS.

The company says it will invest between $100 and $150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York State with an intended purpose of being the Company’s first hemp facility in the United States.

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” said Canopy Growth Chairman and co-CEO, Bruce Linton.

“Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”