

CTV Ottawa





A chemical tanker now has the all-clear from inspectors with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation. The Chem Norma ran aground along the St. Lawrence Seaway around 4:15 Monday morning. Morrisburg resident, Ron Beaupre said the the sound of the horn woke him up as the ship sounded the horn five times, "I heard one long horn and then 4 more." said Beaupre.

Inspectors report the vessel never took on water nor did it spill any pollution into the river. A lockmaster at Iroquois said all ship activity had stopped immediately until the ship was inspected. It is not known what the 144 metre long ship is carrying. Two tug boats are assisting the Chem Norma into navigation waters and back into service. All other ship traffic is no longer delayed.