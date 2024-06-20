Marine navigation in Kingston, Ont. resumes as LaSalle Causeway work proceeds ahead of schedule

The federal government says marine traffic is cleared to resume at the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the demolition and removal of the damaged bascule bridge structure is proceeding ahead of schedule, allowing ships to move again after nearly three months.

"We can now confirm that the LaSalle Causeway is fully open for marine navigation as of 12 p.m. on June 20," PSPC said.

This is 10 days ahead of the projected resumption of ship traffic that PSPC initially estimated.

The LaSalle Causeway spans the Cataraqui River in Kingston, where it meets the St. Lawrence River. It's also the southern terminus of the Rideau Canal system, connecting the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario to the Ottawa River.

The interruption to marine traffic has had a significant impact on cruise ships and other boaters who have been unable to access the St. Lawrence.

The bridge on the span that connects east Kingston to downtown was damaged March 30 during routine maintenance work. Attempts to repair it led to the decision to ultimately demolish the bridge. Work began earlier this month.

PSPC says it continues to develop a plan in partnership with the City of Kingston to reinstate access for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians using a temporary bridge.

Preliminary work regarding a permanent replacement bridge is also underway. It's unclear how long it will take to permanently replace the bridge.