Marijuana and tobacco seized at Kingston, Ont. prison following a suspected drone drop

Marijuana, tobacco and cellphones were seized at Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont. this week following a suspected drone drop at the federal institution.

Correctional Service Canada says staff seized the package containing contraband and unauthorized items at Joyceville Institution on Tuesday.

The seized items included 149 grams of marijuana, 109 grams of tobacco, cellphones and accessories.

"CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," Correctional Service Canada said in a statement.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

Meantime, staff at the Bath Institution, west of Kingston, seized tobacco, marijuana and cocaine during a routine search of inmate mail.

On Dec. 15, staff discovered several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items in the incoming mail.

The seized items included approximately 196 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), 62 grams of tobacco, 40 grams of marijuana, and 30 grams of cocaine.