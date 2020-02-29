OTTAWA -- Following this week's dumping of snow, it looks as though a major melt is on the way to begin the month of March.

But until Monday, this weekend's forecast will remain standard for late February.

Environment Canada says the capital will see a mix of sun and cloud today. This morning started out with wind chills as cold as -27C. Today's high is expected to rise to -7C, feeling like -13C with the wind.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with the low dropping to -17C, feeling like -20C.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for the beginning of March tomorrow. Sunday's high should reach -2C after again starting the day with wicked wind chills near -21C.

Monday is when the mild temperatures arrive. A high of 4C is forecast with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of snow or rain.

At this time, highs between 4C and 5C are forecast to stick around until at least Friday.