March for Life rally and march today in Ottawa

Ottawa police are advising motorists to expect delays in downtown Ottawa today due to the March for Life rally and march.

The rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian-based demonstration will result in rolling road closures starting at 1 p.m.

"Commuters may consider using alternate routes for their afternoon drive home," police said, adding no vehicles will be allowed on Wellington Street between Bank Street and Elgin Street during the event.

The National March for Life is held in May to mark the "Day of Infamy," according to the National March for Life website. "When the 1969 omnibus bill passed under Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, decriminalizing abortion."

The first March for Life was held in 1998.

This year's annual March for Life event comes after the leaked U.S. Supreme Court document suggested a majority of justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that allowed abortion to be legal in the United States.

Peter Baklinski of the Campaign Life Coalition told reporters outside the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday that the leaked U.S. Supreme Court document has made the issue of abortion "suddenly explode" in Canada.

According to the National March for Life website, buses will be arriving in Ottawa from southern Ontario and Quebec today.

With files from The Canadian Press