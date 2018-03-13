

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Snow could slow down your March Break plans this week.

Environment Canada says Ottawa could receive 15 cm of snow today and Wednesday. The forecast calls for 5 cm of snow today, 5 cm of snow tonight, and another 5 cm on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell.

A low pressure system could bring 15 to 20 cm of snow to the area over the next 36 hours. The heaviest snow will move into the area this evening, before tapering off on Wednesday.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport says winter weather is impacting flight schedules today. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.