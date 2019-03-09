

CTV Ottawa





Thousands flew out of Ottawa International Airport Saturday; avoiding Friday afternoon’s rush out of the capital.

March Break is officially underway. Many families sought a week away in sun and sand, while others celebrated a staycation in the ByWard Market.

Friends and loved ones enjoyed beer on the patio at Lowertown Brewery.

“This is March Break” said Yvon, visiting from Montreal with his wife. Sipping beer with friends, Yvon sat in the sun on the patio, where temperatures climbed to -1 degrees celsius.

“This is perfect, for us and for them.” said Jeremie Laborde. Out for a sunny stroll with his wife and kids Laborde was happy to finally spend some time outdoors with his loved ones. “They didn’t go out much during the winter.”

Meanwhile those at the airport couldn’t wait to land at warmer destinations like Varadaro, Cuba and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

“Sunshine, no cold, no ice, very excited!” said Caroline Cameron; whose daughter Chloe plans to soak up the sun on the beach.

“I want to go to the beach so badly right now.” said Cameron. “It's very cold here.”

March break officially underway ⁦@FlyYOW⁩ as families escape the capital for sand and sun ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/w7mFJR9AT8 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) March 9, 2019

Ottawa resident Brandon McCrimmon knew what he wanted to do upon landing in Cuba.

“Probably the bar to be honest!” said McCrimmon who booked his trip in July.

Dressed in beach wear; shorts and a hat, Pierre Caron dreamt of this day for months “Especially since January.” he said, before boarding his flight to Cuba.

As many fourteen thousand travelers will pass through the doors of Ottawa international this weekend. Many flew out at the crack of dawn Saturday.