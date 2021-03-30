OTTAWA --
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says some COVID-19 testing sites in Ottawa will remain open during the Easter long weekend, but will have adjusted hours.
Others will be closed.
In a statement Tuesday, the taskforce said residents can continue to book appointments for COVID-19 testing as usual ahead of and during the long weekend.
Below are the adjusted hours for care and testing centres for Friday through Monday. If a site does not appear in this list, it will be closed for COVID-19 testing that day.
Friday, April 2
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Ray Friel 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (this site will be open for testing only)
-
COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (this site will be open for testing only)
-
COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Monday, April 5
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Ray Friel 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
-
COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
-
Centretown Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
-
Sandy Hill Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-
Somerset West Community Health Centre 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
To book an appointment at any COVID-19 assessment centre in Ottawa, visit Ottawa Public Health's website.
Those who do not have access to the Internet can book an appointment using one of the following phone numbers:
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Moodie 613-721-4722
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Heron 613-288-5353
-
COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel 613-288-5353
-
COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena – 613-737-7600 x6720
-
COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena – 613-737-8193
-
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at City Hall/National Arts Centre – 613-737-8193
-
COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Site at the AMA Community Centre – 613-737-8193
-
COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Site at Vanier Community Service Centre – 613-288-5353
-
Centretown Community Health Centre – 343-553-2661
-
Sandy Hill Community Health Centre – 613-789-1500
-
Somerset West Community Health Centre – 613-327-8145