Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 death of Pembroke man
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a manslaughter charge after the death of a 38-year-old man from the Pembroke, Ont area.
Police were called to a residence on Wilfred St. in Pembroke, Ont. on July 5, 2021. 38-year-old Mitchell Wayne Dick was located dead at the scene.
After an investigation under the direction of OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch, with help from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services, 44-year-old Craig Maynes of Pembroke, Ont. was arrested.
Maynes was charged Wednesday with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death. He was also charged with trafficking methamphetamines and fentanyl.
The accused was held for a bail hearing at an Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke, Ont. on Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or to call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
