Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 death of Pembroke man

OPP

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina