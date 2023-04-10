Manor Park school to reopen Wednesday after power outage Tuesday

Manor Park Public School on Monday, April 10, 2023. The school is closed on Tuesday because of a power outage. Manor Park Public School on Monday, April 10, 2023. The school is closed on Tuesday because of a power outage.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina