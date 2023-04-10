Manor Park school closed Tuesday due to power outage

Ottawa -

A lingering power outage in a neighbourhood east of downtown Ottawa will force an elementary school to remain closed after the Easter break.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says Manor Park public school will be closed Tuesday because of a "hydro outage impacting a portion of the school."

"Unfortunately, this outage has affected a wing of the school, the boiler, and the fans, rendering areas of the school unable to be occupied," a spokesperson for the board says in an email to CTV News.

The OCDSB Facility team will work with Hydro Ottawa to restore power as quickly as possible. There is no timeline yet for when the school will reopen, but the board says the school community will be "notified of further developments." Manor Park is the only OCDSB school that will be closed Tuesday.

The closure comes after a number of schools were closed across the city and the region last Thursday after the ice storm that hit the region.