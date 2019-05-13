

67 residents living at a long-term care home in Maniwaki Que. area are being evacuated this week due to rising water levels nearby.

The Foyer Pere Guinard is located on Rue Des Oblats across from the Riviere Desert.

The water has already flooded the street but has not reached the building.

The evacuation is a precautionary measure according to officials with the Centre intégré de Santé et de Services sociaux (CISSS) de l’Outaouais.

“What’s not ideal is if we wait too long it’s going to be more difficult,” said Stephane Pleau with CISSS.

Those living here will be moved to four different care homes nearby. The health authority says plans have been made to ensure the move is as easy and comfortable as possible for residents.

“We were able to prepare the stations,” Pleau said. “Make sure all the medical supplies were there, the temperature was at the right place.”

The Foyer has been at risk of flooding several times in the past, according to government officials.

The Quebec Member of Parliament for the area says there are already plans to rebuild the care home elsewhere because the building is outdated. The repeated flooding adds pressure to the situation.

“There have been problems since many years ago and we’re working on a new project, a new type of project that will be realized in years to come” said Robert Bussiere, the CAQ MNA.

There is no official timeline on when the new care home will be ready.