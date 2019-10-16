

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Mango the Pig will be going to his forever home on Saturday.

The young piglet was rescued on Sept. 2 after he fell off a truck along Highway 417. He was then rushed into surgery and has been under the care of veterinarians Lara Cohen and Tara Da Costa.

On Oct. 19, Mango will be taken to live with other animals at the Penny Lane Farm Sanctuary near Clarence-Rockland. Cohen says the sanctuary reached out, and after a visit there with Mango, it was the best fit.

Cohen says Mango is recovering well, and now weighs nearly 50 pounds. He only weighed about 20 pounds when he was found.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help cover the costs of Mango’s surgery and health care. So far, more than $8,600 has been raised.

On Oct. 26, the Penny Lane Farm Sanctuary is planning a welcome event for Mango, called No Meat and Greet. The event will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.