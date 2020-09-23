OTTAWA -- Temperature screening is now part of the pre-flight checklist for passengers departing the Ottawa International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority has implemented mandatory temperature screening for passengers. All departing passengers will be required to undergo temperature screening before entering the secure area of the terminal.

CATSA says passengers will have their temperature taken by either a temperature scanning camera on a stand that is stationed at a distance of two metres, or at a closer distance by a contactless, hand-held thermometer.

Passengers with temperatures below 38C will be able to proceed to the checkpoint.

If you're temperature is above 38C on the first screening, you will be asked to wait for 10 minutes in a nearby designated waiting area. If a second reading shows a temperature below 38C the passenger may proceed; if the temperature remains above the threshold, of if the passenger refuses a second reading, they will not be permitted to enter the screening checkpoint.

CATSA says as per Transport Canada's directive, the passenger will not be permitted to enter a restricted area at any airport in Canada for 14 days after the day of the elevated reading, unless they provide a medical certificate certifying that the elevated temperature is not related to COVID-19.

Temperature screening has been implemented in phases at Canada's 15 busiest airports.