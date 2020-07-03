OTTAWA -- Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says a motion to create a by-law that mandates masks in indoor public spaces in Ottawa will be brought before City Council July 15.

On Monday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health is "seriously exploring" options for making masks mandatory in public settings.

Etches has strongly recommended making masks mandatory.

Mayor Jim Watson previously said he would not be opposed to a mandatory mask order.

In a tweet Friday, Watson said the motion to create a by-law mandating mask use in indoor public spaces will be put forward by Board of Health Chair Keith Egli. Watson will second the motion.

At the next Council meeting on July 15th, Councillor Egli and I will be bringing forward a motion to create a bylaw mandating the use of cloth masks in indoor public spaces.



Ottawa Public Health says a recent EKOS poll suggests 73 per cent of residents already wear masks in indoor public settings either most of the time or always.

Masks are already considered mandatory on OC Transpo, though the transit service does not deny boarding to someone without a mask.

Other cities in Ontario have announced similar mask orders. Masks are required in all indoor public places in Kingston, and will soon be required in Toronto and in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's jurisdiction, which covers places like Cornwall and Hawkesbury.

Our recent analysis shows the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa slowed significantly in the month of June, with 132 new confirmed infections, compared to nearly 600 in May and more than 1,100 in April. Hospitalizations and deaths are also down month-over-month.

However, Dr. Etches says just a 20 per cent reduction in pandemic control measures, such as physical distancing, hand washing, and mask use, could lead to a second wave of infections. Around two-fifths of all recent infections in the city have been linked to community transmission.

Watson says more information will be delivered by Dr. Etches on Monday, July 6.