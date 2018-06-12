The NAC has announced Christopher Deacon will be the National Arts Centre’s new President and CEO.

Deacon will succeed Peter Herrndorf, 76, whose tenure as NAC president ended June 2, after almost 20 years on the job.

The 59-year-old Deacon has spent the last 22 years as Managing Director of the NAC Orchestra.

The NAC says he is the first person to be promoted to president and CEO from within the organization.

Herrndorf is quoted as saying, “Christopher Deacon is a champion of the performing arts in Canada. He’s got a proven record as a risk-taker and as an adventurous arts administrator leading highly ambitious projects.”

Deacon also appears to be a fan of puns and portmanteaux. His Twitter handle is @orchristra.