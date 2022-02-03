Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after a man suffered gunshot wounds in an evening shooting in the west end.

Police say a local hospital notified police shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday that a man had arrived in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police believe the shooting occurred along the side of Richmond Road, between McEwen and New Orchard avenues.

Anyone with information or may have dashcam/security footage of the area are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.