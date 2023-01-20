Man wounded in shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in an evening shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Gilmour and O'Connor streets just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound, and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The Guns and Gangs Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.