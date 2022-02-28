A 39-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly carrying a sword during a dispute at a Brockville, Ont. restaurant about providing proof of vaccination.

The man and a friend were “causing issues” at the restaurant Sunday evening regarding vaccine passports, Brockville police said in a news release.

One of the men was carrying a sword over his shoulder, so staff called police. Officers arrived and arrested the man for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police did not release the man’s identity or the name of the restaurant.

Police say they took the sword and no one was injured.

Ontario is set to lift its proof of vaccination rules on Tuesday.