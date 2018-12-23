Man with gun arrested at Billings Bridge mall
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 6:10PM EST
Ottawa Police officers equipped with carbine rifles arrested a man at Billings Bridge mall Sunday afternoon during the height of holiday shopping.
Police said a man was arrested just before 5 p.m. after he accosted several people while brandishing a gun in his front waistband.
One of those accosted was an employee of a store in the mall.
Police said no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported.
The same man was also involved in a dispute at a nearby apartment building earlier today, police said.