Ottawa Police officers equipped with carbine rifles arrested a man at Billings Bridge mall Sunday afternoon during the height of holiday shopping.

Police said a man was arrested just before 5 p.m. after he accosted several people while brandishing a gun in his front waistband.

One of those accosted was an employee of a store in the mall.

Police said no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported.

The same man was also involved in a dispute at a nearby apartment building earlier today, police said.