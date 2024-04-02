Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in custody

Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.

Correctional Services Canada says Borutski died while in custody at Millhaven Institution on March 28 of apparent natural causes.

"At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on December 6, 2017, for First and Second Degree Murders," CSC said in a statement.

Borutski was convicted in 2017 of two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, and one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Carol Culleton. The three women were killed on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski had previous relationships with the three women. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison with no chance of parole for 70 years.

A coroner's inquest into the deaths of the three women released a list of 86 recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future. The recommendations included Ontario formally declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic and establishing an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.

Several cities have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic, including Ottawa and Lanark County.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have updates as it becomes available