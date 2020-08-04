Advertisement
Man who fell off Wolfe Island Ferry found dead
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 12:03PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 5, 2020 9:01AM EDT
OPP are looking for a man who went overboard from the Wolfe Island Ferry Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)
KINGSTON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they a man who fell from the Wolfe Island Ferry Monday evening has been found dead.
Emergency crews were called to the area at around 7:30 p.m. Monday on reports a man had gone overboard as the ferry was on its way to Wolfe Island.
Police said Wednesday that the body of a 36-year-old Kingston man had been recovered by the OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit Tuesday evening just before 7 p.m.
Police say no foul play is suspected.