Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Ottawa
Police say Kenneth James Peever, 45, breached his statutory release. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
He is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for more than a dozen charges including breaking and entering, theft, possession of a weapon, mischief and others.
He is known to frequent the Ottawa area.
Police describe Peever as Indigenous, five-foot-11, about 171 pounds with shaved brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his upper right arm and front upper torso as well as a Scorpion tattoo on his neck.
Anyone who knows about his whererabouts is asked to contact the O.P.P.’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673.