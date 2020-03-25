OTTAWA -- Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman when she answered the door of her west-end home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call around 2:10 p.m. at the home on Morrison Drive.

The man, wearing a blue surgical mask and white latex gloves, used a weapon to assault the woman when she opened the door, according to police.

The woman in her 30s suffered minor injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspect. The man is French-speaking, around 20 years old, five-foot-eight and 173 pounds with a thin build, police said.

He was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.