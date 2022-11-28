Man wanted for robbing Ottawa store, assaulting staff

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying this individual, suspected of an alleged Nov. 2, 2022 robbery and assault. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying this individual, suspected of an alleged Nov. 2, 2022 robbery and assault. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

