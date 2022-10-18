Man wanted for knifepoint robbery at Nepean store
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a Nepean store at knifepoint more than two months ago.
The man entered the store at Highgate and Baseline roads around midnight on Aug. 5 and ordered cigarettes, police said in a news release Tuesday.
When he was asked to pay, he brandished a knife and fled with the cigarettes.
The man is described as white, six feet tall with an average build between 25 and 30 years old.
He has a buzzcut, long beard and moustache.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers.
