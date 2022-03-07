Man wanted for exposing himself on Russell, Ont. hiking trail

Police in Russell, Ont. are searching for a man they say exposed himself to someone on a hiking trail.

The man was walking on the New York Central Recreational Trail near Forced Road on Sunday around 1 p.m. when he engaged a person in conversation, OPP said in a news release.

The person noticed a short time later the man had his genitals exposed. He then left without incident, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect. They describe him has white, slim, about 5-foot-8 and between 25 and 35 years old.

He was wearing a black jogging suit with a logo on the chest and two stripes on each arm, police said, adding that he had dark, well-groomed hair, dark and short beard and had no accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Russell County OPP.