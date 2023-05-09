Man wanted for critically injuring victim in bar fight: police

A 31-year-old man is wanted after police say he critically injured another person in a bar fight on Sunday.

Kory Robillard-Delahunt was involved in a fight at a "licenced establishment" in the 900 block of Montreal Road, Ottawa police said in a news release. It happened around 1:20 p.m.

The victim was seriously injured and remains in critical condition, police said.

Robillard-Delahunt is wanted for aggravated assault, police said. He is described as white and bald with a heavy build and tattoos on both arms.

Police are warning anyone who sees him not to approach him, and instead call 911.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.