Ottawa Police are looking for a man wanted for a break-in.

It happened at a clothing store on Innes Road on January 13th.

Police believe he drove to the scene in a small bus, which was stolen.

The man broke in through the front door and stole men's jackets.

The bus was later recovered in the City Park area off Ogilvie road.

The suspect is described as a white male. He was wearing a dark winter jacket, black track pants with white stripe down legs, white sneakers, a grey hooded sweater, a neck warmer used to conceal his face, and white gloves.