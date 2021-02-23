OTTAWA -- Police are searching for a man they say committed several break-and-enters in Centretown starting last month.

The break-ins happened in residential buildings between Jan. 22 and Feb. 8, police said in a news release.

Police described the man as white, between 35 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-8 with an average build and brown hair.

He often wears blue jeans with a white stripe down the leg and carries an orange backpack.