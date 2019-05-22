

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are searching for a man they say committed a sexual assault downtown earlier this month.

Police say the man entered an occupied hotel room on May 11 and committed a sexual assault. He is wanted for break-and-enter and sexual assault in relation to that alleged incident.

Police say he is also wanted to criminal harassment and breaching probation.

Brandon Radtke, 37, of no fixed address,is described as a white man, six feet tall with short brown hair and brown facial hair.

Police say he’s known to frequent downtown and Kanata, and travels by bus. He may be carrying a black duffel bag.