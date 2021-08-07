OTTAWA -- A man in his 20s is being treated for serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Innes Road at the Blackburn Hamlet Bypass at 11:30 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the call came in for a single-vehicle rollover.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition. Paramedics say the injuries are non-life threatening.

Innes Road reopened to traffic in both directions at Blackburn Hamlet Bypass just after 1 p.m.