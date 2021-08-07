Advertisement
Man treated for serious injuries after single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 12:42PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 7, 2021 1:21PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A man in his 20s is being treated for serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Innes Road at the Blackburn Hamlet Bypass at 11:30 a.m.
Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the call came in for a single-vehicle rollover.
The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition. Paramedics say the injuries are non-life threatening.
Innes Road reopened to traffic in both directions at Blackburn Hamlet Bypass just after 1 p.m.