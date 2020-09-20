OTTAWA -- A man in his 30s was treated for serious injuries after his arm was stuck in a piece of arm equipment at a property in Ottawa's west-end.

Ottawa fire and paramedics responded to a call just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a man who had gotten his arm trapped in a baler at a farm on Russell Road, near Saumure Road.

Ottawa Fire says firefighters worked to extricate the man's arm from the equipment while paramedics cared for the patient. Specialized tools were used to free the man's arm.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the man was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre with serious injuries to his arm.