OTTAWA -- A 36-year-old man is facing charges after Ottawa Police say a mobility-impaired man was assaulted and robbed near Parliament Hill.

The incident happened just before midnight on Sunday in the area of Bank Street and Wellington Street.

In a media release, police say a man “knocked another man, who is mobility-impaired, to the ground, assaulted him, and attempted to stab him with a metal tent spike.”

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s money and cigarettes.

Ottawa Police charged Gilbert Gauthier of Ottawa with robbery, possession of a weapon and breach of a release order.

The victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.