Man treated for life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Brockville
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:29AM EDT
File photo of a Brockville police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
BROCKVILLE -- A 55-year-old man was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Brockville.
Brockville Police say the victim was stabbed at a residence on King Street Wednesday evening.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested.
In a message on Twitter, police said investigators want to speak to any witnesses in the case.
The investigation is ongoing.