OTTAWA -- A man in his 50s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a scooter in Ottawa's south-east end.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Conroy Road at approximately 7:20 pm. for a motor vehicle collision.

An Ottawa Police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa the collision occurred between a vehicle and a scooter, but no other details were available.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 50s was transported to hospital with multi-system trauma. He was listed in critical condition. Paramedics couldn't say if the man was riding the scooter or in the vehicle.

Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.