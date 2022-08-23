Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa

A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries following an early morning assault in a residential area in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.

Yellow police tape blocked a section of the road on Freedom Private just after 9 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 20s suffered injuries in an assault. He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.