Man treated for head injuries after falling down an embankment along Rideau River

A man was treated for a serious head injury after falling down a 15-foot embankment along the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Bank Street and Riverside Drive just before 4:50 p.m. Friday. Ottawa Fire said the victim fell down a steep embankment and required medical assistance.

Ottawa paramedics say a man slipped on a rock by the water and may have fallen into the river.

Paramedics requested assistance from the Ottawa Fire Rope Rescue Team to move the patient from the bottom of the embankment back up to street level. Ottawa Fire says firefighters used a stokes basket to safely bring the victim up the embankment to an ambulance.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.